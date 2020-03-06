2 Malayalam channels barred for 48 hours for Delhi riots coverage

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:02 IST

Two popular Malayalam news channels, Asianet News and Media One, have been barred for 48 hours by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday for their “coverage of Delhi riots”.

Both the channels have been blacked out since 7.30 pm after they were taken off air. Both ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have spoken out against what they called gagging of the media. Interestingly, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar owns Asianet and Mediaone by a group affiliated to Jammat-e-Islami.

The I&B Ministry has issued a six-page order separately explaining the action against them. The order alleged that their coverage of Delhi riots was provocative, could have incited violence, and highly critical of the RSS and the Delhi Police. It also said they have showed visuals claiming that police sided with a particular community and showed people who supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in bad light.

When contacted a senior editor of Asianet News said the group will react later. “It was least expected. The management will give an explanation later,” he said. Media One also refused to comment. Both ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress have criticised the move saying it was never heard of in the recent past.

“Decision to halt the telecast of two news channels is unconstitutional and against the freedom of the press. All democratic minds should unite to raise their voice against the fascist decision,” said state Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “These two channels were punished for telling the truth. PM Modi’s real character has been exposed yet again,” said CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.