2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:06 IST

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police has said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued.