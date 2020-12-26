e-paper
Home / India News / 2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation in an encounter that broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian.
Police and security forces are carrying out the operation in an encounter that broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian.(ANI)
         

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out at Kanigam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police has said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area in south Kashmir following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued.

