2 more deaths in Pune, toll goes up to 31

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 13:48 IST

Two more Covid-19 related deaths were reported from Pune on Sunday, taking the toll due to the coronavirus disease to 31 in the Maharashtra city.

News agency ANI cited health officials in Pune as saying that the two who died had tested positive for Covid-19 and also had co-morbidity.

Thirty-one people, including two residents of Thane and Ahmednagar, have died in Pune till now.

Mumbai and Pune have reported 91% of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra of which 61% of them are from Mumbai and 20% from Pune, Rajesh Tope, the state’s health minister, had said on Saturday.

Maharashtra had recorded 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, 12 of which were recorded in Mumbai, the largest single-day toll recorded in the city so far. Maharashtra had recorded a mortality rate of 7% and Mumbai 6.6% on Saturday.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the state was 127, with 76 fatalities in Mumbai, till Saturday.

On Sunday, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, had 1895 Covid-19 patients after the state recorded 134 new cases since Saturday night.