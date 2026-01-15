2 teen athletes found hanging in SAI hostel in Kerala's Kollam, probe launched

Two girls were found hanging in a room at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kerala's Kollam on Thursday. Kerala police have launched an investigation into the incident. (AP/ Representative)

According to the police officials, the deceased were said to be from Kozhikode district and Thiruvananthapuram district, with their ages being said to be 17 years old and 15 years old, respectively.

The police said that one of the deceased was an athletics trainee studying in class 12, while the other one was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.

The Kollam East police have launched an investigation into the incident.

‘The two girls were found dead in a hostel room by their fellow inmates in the early hours of Thursday. They didn’t come for the morning training,” a senior officer of Kollam East police station told HT.

The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note has been recovered from the room, police officials said.

Police will record statements from other sportspersons in the hostel, their trainers and relatives, an official told news agency PTI, adding that the bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations.

Spent the night in the same room Police said both the athletes were staying in different rooms but had spent Wednesday night together in the room allotted to one of the deceased. The investigators added that both the deceased were seen by other hostel inmates early in the morning.

The incident came to light around 5:00 AM on Thursday morning when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the duo had not reported for the morning training session.

According to the police, when repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room.

A man dies after a kite string slits his throat In an unrelated incident, a man was killed after a kite string (manja) slit his throat in Karnataka’s Bidar on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sanjeev Kumar Hosamani (48), a resident of Bambulgi village in Bidar taluk.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chitguppa. A ground glass-laced kite string hanging across the road got entangled around Hosamani’s neck while he was riding his motorcycle.

The string slit his throat, causing him to fall on the road and bleed heavily. He died on the spot.

Police said Hosamani was on his way to Humnabad to bring his daughter home from a hostel for the Sankranti festival.