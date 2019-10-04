e-paper
20,414 drunken driving cases registered in Hyderabad till September

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police said, "In Hyderabad city, we are conducting special (drive) against drunken driving and everyone knows that driving under the influence of alcohol is very dangerous to not only the person driving but to others also."

Hyderabad (Telangana)
The official stated that there has been a decline in the number of road accidents due to drunken driving.
As many as 20,414 drunk and driving cases have been registered this year in Hyderabad till September.

Talking to ANI, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police said, “In Hyderabad city, we are conducting special (drive) against drunken driving and everyone knows that driving under the influence of alcohol is very dangerous to not only the person driving but to others also.”

He added, “This year till September, we have booked 20,414 drunk and driving cases, in which 3,823 have been convicted and 1084 driving licenses have been cancelled by the concerned court.”

Moreover, the official stated that there has been a decline in the number of road accidents due to drunken driving.

“We are happy to inform that this year till now we are able to reduce the road accidents due to drunken driving by 12 per cent compared to last year in the number of deaths,” Kumar said.

