20 pilots suspended in July over aircraft accidents, norms violation: DGCA

Twenty pilots from different airlines across the country were temporarily suspended in July for aircraft accidents and violating norms, sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. A DGCA official, on condition of anonymity, said this may be the highest number of suspensions in any month.

“Twenty pilots have been suspended, pending a detailed investigation. Prima facie, these pilots were found be to disobeying the civil aviation requirements,” the DGCA official said. Between June 30 and July 2, seven incidents were reported, where a problem occurred during landing or take off. DGCA has not only come up with an air safety circular, but also sent showcase notices to SpiceJet, IndiGo, Calicut, Ahmedabad and Chennai after a safety audit.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 07:23 IST