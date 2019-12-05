e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

20 WhatsApp users likely compromised, Lok Sabha told

“WhatsApp believes it is likely that personal data within the WhatsApp app of approximately 20 users may have been accessed out of approximately 121 in India whose devices the attacker attempted to reach,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India - Nov. 25, 2019: BJP Members of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad (C) Arjun Ram Meghwal (L) and Pralhad Joshi (R) addresses media at Parliament House in New Delhi.
New Delhi, India - Nov. 25, 2019: BJP Members of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad (C) Arjun Ram Meghwal (L) and Pralhad Joshi (R) addresses media at Parliament House in New Delhi.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Personal data of 20 out of 121 WhatsApp users, who were targeted using Pegasus spyware, may have been accessed by the attackers, government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“WhatsApp believes it is likely that personal data within the WhatsApp app of approximately 20 users may have been accessed out of approximately 121 in India whose devices the attacker attempted to reach,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The Facebook-owned social networking company reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on May 20 an incident wherein it mentioned that WhatsApp identified and promptly fixed a vulnerability that could enable an attacker to insert and execute code on mobile devices and that the vulnerability can no longer be exploited to carry out attack. “The Government is committed to protect the fundamental rights of citizens, including the right to privacy. The Government operates strictly as per provisions of law and laid down protocols. There are adequate safeguards to ensure that no innocent citizen is harassed or his privacy breached,” Prasad said.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News