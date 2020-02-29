20-year-old DJ shot dead after he stops music at wedding in Uttarakhand

Updated: Feb 29, 2020

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old disc jockey (DJ) was allegedly shot dead by a guest after a dispute over stopping music at a wedding in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur town Friday night, said police.

The incident happened at around 10 pm during a wedding reception in Bariya Daulat village about 35 km away from Rudrapur, police said.

Prakash Chand, in-charge of Bariya Daulat police outpost said police reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

“We had received information that a man was injured in a firing incident at a wedding ceremony in Bariya Daulat village. By the time we reached, he was taken to a nearby hospital and the accused had already fled from the scene,” said Chand.

Avtar Singh, the DJ was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Chand said the initial probe revealed that there was a dispute while Singh was playing music.

“Some youth were dancing when an argument broke out between them and Singh. In an attempt to pacify the youth, Singh stopped the music when one of them got furious for the stoppage and fired at him with a country-made pistol,” said the police official.

Singh was injured in the neck and collapsed while most people left the function in haste.

“In that chaos, the main accused also managed to flee. Howeve,r as the probe progressed, we nabbed six persons who were involved in the argument with Singh. Efforts are on to arrest the main accused who is on the run,” said Chand.