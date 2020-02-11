e-paper
Home / India News / 2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents file plea seeking fresh death warrant for convicts

2012 Delhi gangrape victim’s parents file plea seeking fresh death warrant for convicts

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts and said that it will take up the matter on Wednesday.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and Nirbhaya's father outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and Nirbhaya's father outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
         

A Delhi court Tuesday sought response of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on a plea by the victim’s parents and the Delhi government seeking issuance of fresh death warrant.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana issued notice to all the convicts and said that it will take up the matter tomorrow.

The victim’s parents told the court that the convicts were making a mockery of the law and frustrating it.

The application was moved after the Supreme Court granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for issuance of fresh date for the execution of these convict.

