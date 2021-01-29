2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment

The Union environment ministry launched the Indo-French Year of the Environment on Thursday along with Barbara Pompili, the French Minister for Ecological Transition.

The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes including environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, renewable energy and energy efficiency according to a statement by the ministry.

From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs. From the India, the projects will be coordinated by MoEFCC along with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. A joint screening committee will also be set up to finalise the calendar of the events for the Indo-French Year of the Environment.

In a bilateral meeting between the French delegation and their Indian counterpart at the Environment Ministry, the two sides discussed issues related to climate change, biodiversity, blue economy, international solar alliance, cooperation in eliminating single-use plastic etc.



