Several right-wing outfits have announced the decision to hold a “shobha yatra” in response to the controversy that spiralled last year over the authorities replacing a saffron Hanuman flag with the national flag in Mandya district, people familiar with the matter said. 2024 Hanuman flag row: Right wing outfits to hold rally in Mandya

On January 22, 2024, a saffron Hanuman flag was hoisted on a 108-foot-high pole at the Arjuna pillar, triggering tensions in the region. The authorities removed the flag citing lack of permission and replaced it with the national flag, leading to widespread protests from Hindu organisations and incidents of police lathicharge.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and the Sri Ramanjaneya Mahotsav Samiti, will be organising the “shobha yatra” on April 12 in Mandya to demand the authorities to allow the Hanuman flag to be reinstated at the Arjuna pillar. The rally will start from the Kalikamba temple and end at the Mandya University grounds.

“The procession is meant to awaken Hindu consciousness and remind people of our history,” said N Basavaraju, Mysuru division convener of the Bajrang Dal. “We will reiterate that those who opposed Tipu Sultan were also part of our heritage.”

Mandya superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said the district administration initially denied permission for the procession, citing concerns over law and order. However, it was allowed after the organisers approached the Karnataka high court, which granted permission for the event on April 8.“We have made elaborate security arrangements with over 600 police personnel deployed across Mandya city to ensure there is no breach of peace,” the SP said.