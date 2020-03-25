21-day coronavirus lockdown: Key takeaways for Delhi

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:47 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday addressed the media over the coronavirus crisis. The press briefing came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day long nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

CM Kejriwal reiterated the need to observe social distancing and urged people to stay indoors at all cost. Both Kejriwal and Baijal clarified some of the pressing queries regarding the lockdown in the national capital. Here are key takeaways for Delhi in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Delhi is prepared to ensure essential supplies are available to all during the 21-day lockdown. Important updates on Delhi's effort to contain Covid-19. https://t.co/Ee3qpK28Rm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 25, 2020

No shortage

Kejriwal said there is no need to panic and that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and necessities in the market. People must not resort to panic buying.

“After PM Modi’s speech, yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services,” the CM said.

“I assure every person of Delhi that there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for the next 3 weeks. In this difficult time, your every need will be taken care of,” he had tweeted yesterday.

E-passes for essential service providers

“We will issue passes for those providing essential services, E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services,” Kejriwal said adding that grocery, medicines, medical services and other essential services and operations will continue uninterrupted for the citizens.

Delhi government provided free meals at a ‘Rain Basera’ (shelter) on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Kejriwal and Baijal had assured earlier today that no one will sleep hungry in the city during the lockdown.

The e-Pass will be for grocery shops, milk plant workers and others. Kejriwal said once the e-passes are issued, one can open shop related to essential commodities.

“A helpline number will be activated for that in few hours.”

Helpline number

Kejriwal said that the Delhi Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office. “If you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536,” he said.

The chief minister said that a helpline number will issued for those who need to get their e-passes made.

Directive to landlords

Delhi administration has said that it will strict action against landlords and house owners who force doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare personnel to vacate their rented residences in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.The move comes after receiving complaints from healthcare personnel and medical officials.“Such behaviour obstructs amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties,” the order read.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the landlords to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in installments if the tenant cannot instantly make arrangements.

इस कठिन समय में जब पूरा शहर और देश लॉकडाउन में है हमने तय किया है की हम दिल्ली में construction का काम करनेवाले हर मजदूर को ₹5,000 देंगे ताकि वो अपना गुजारा कर सके। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

For those hit by lockdown

The lockdown is bound to hit daily-wage earners. Concerning this, Kejriwal on Tuesday made an announcement stating that the Delhi government will give ₹ 5,000 to every construction worker in Delhi so that they can make a living.

The national capital has reported 31 Covid-19 positive cases so far. One person has died from the infection while 6 patients have recovered.