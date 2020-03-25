Delhi to issue e-pass for Noida, Gurugram travel amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 13:33 IST

The Delhi government has made arrangements for issuing electronic curfew pass, or e-pass, for individuals who may have to travel between the national capital and adjoining satellite towns such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on emergency work during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The e-pass will be issued to the person by the office of the district magistrate concerned. The applicants can apply for such an e-pass on WhatsApp via an authorised mobile number of the district magistrate [published on the revenue department’s website] concerned or through email to ddma.delhi@nic.in while sharing their credentials along with relevant documents of identity and the essential service as the case may be,” said the Delhi government in a circular issued on Tuesday evening.

“Such an e-pass received on the applicant’s mobile through WhatsApp or via e-mail shall be valid,” it added.

So far, the only way to apply for a curfew pass was to physically go to the offices of deputy commissioners of police and district magistrates and fill up application forms. This new initiative, government officials said, is likely to reduce the burden on these offices.

Around 2,400 curfew e-passes were issued till Wednesday 11 am, the Delhi Police said.