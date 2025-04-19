21-year-old woman allegedly jumps to death from 21st floor in Gurugram

A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building in Gurugram's Lotus Blue Bird Society, police said on Saturday. The student was pursuing a degree in mass communication from a private college in Haryana's Gurugram.(Representational Image)

According to PTI, the student was pursuing a degree in mass communication from a private college in Haryana's Gurugram.

The woman, identified as Unnat, was originally from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Sector 39 while attending a private college in the city, police said.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, In-charge at Sector 39 Police Station, told PTI, "A 21-year-old student of mass communication committed suicide at 3 am on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday. She jumped from the 21st floor in the Lotus Blue Bird Society."

The woman had returned home late at night from a party along with her friend. Following this, she jumped from the building, police said.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene, but Unnat was declared dead. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and her family has been informed.

Police have begun their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events.

Earlier in March, another similar incident was reported when a Japanese woman was found dead after supposedly having fallen from a balcony on the 14th floor of a Gurugram residential building.

The woman was identified as Madoko Thamano (34), a resident of Japan who had come to Gurugram with her husband in September last year, police said.

She was living in a society with her husband and two children.

Police said this may be a case of suicide or accident, and no foul play has been suspected in the post-mortem.

Inspector Sandeep (single name), station house officer of Sector 53 police station, said that the woman was undergoing medication for mental ailments.

“Either she died by suicide or fell after losing balance. Suspicion of falling after losing balance has cropped up as her damaged mobile phone was also recovered on the ground, along with the body. We are scanning CCTV footage of the society for clues,” he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the apartment or from near the body.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).