23 councils, 143 vacant posts: Final round of Maharashtra local body election underway

Maharashtra local body election: Polling is underway for the posts of president and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra on Saturday, marking the final phase of the ongoing local body elections in the state. People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Maharashtra local body elections, in Karad, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (PTI)

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), elections will also be conducted simultaneously for 143 vacant member posts in various other municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The counting of votes for all these elections will take place on December 21.

Final phase of polling today

Polling for 263 of these local bodies was held on December 2, while voting in the remaining councils and nagar panchayats is being conducted on Saturday.

Polling today covers the election of presidents and members in 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, along with elections to 154 seats in 76 local bodies, according to a PTI news agency report.

High security measures in place

Maharashtra state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Wednesday directed district administrations and police authorities to take strict preventive measures to ensure peaceful polling and counting.

Waghmare issued these directions while reviewing preparedness through video conferences with district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and election officers over the last two days. SEC secretary Suresh Kakani, Inspector General of Police Manojkumar Sharma and other senior officials were present during the review meetings.

The SEC further said that polling and counting must be conducted “smoothly and peacefully”, warning that any untoward incident would invite immediate and strict action, reported PTI.

Authorities were also asked to promptly inform the media, voters, candidates and political parties about the action taken to prevent misinformation or any wrong public perception.

IG Sharma said adequate security arrangements must be in place to maintain law and order on polling and counting days, stressing the need for timely communication of police action to the public.

