24-year-old man tests positive for coronavirus in Jaipur

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 09:06 IST

A 24-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday after coming back from Spain, taking the total number of cases in the state to four.

Rohit Kumar Singh, an additional chief secretary with the health department, said the man had returned from Spain on March 14. Singh said the man flew into Delhi from Madrid and then to Jaipur by an Air India flight.

“We are getting the manifest of both the flights and have started extensive local contact tracing,” he said.

He said 399 samples have been received so far—of which 380 have tested negative, four positive and 15 are under process. An Italian couple and a local had tested positive for the virus and are being treated in Jaipur.

The official said the health department has screened 300,000 people in the state so far.

Singh said people have been advised to avoid large gatherings and focus on respiratory hygiene and hand cleanliness.

Collectors of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, where civic body elections are due on April 5, have written to the local self-government department to postpone the polls in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jaipur collector Jogaram said he and the other collectors have written to the secretary of the local self-government department about the elections.

“There are advisories by the Union government and state government to avoid large gatherings. During election campaigning, there will be mass gatherings. So we have urged that the elections be postponed,” he said.

The Rajasthan government ordered the closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, movie theatres, coaching centres and gymnasiums till March 30.

However, the ongoing board examinations will continue as scheduled. The decision will also not affect medical and nursing colleges.

The order came after chief minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a review meeting with officials at his residence late on Friday on the status of coronavirus in the state. Gehlot said the decision was taken after a central government advisory to this effect.

The coronavirus spread could also impact the Rajasthan Diwas or Foundation Day celebrations. The four-day celebrations from March 27 to 30 are likely to be scaled down.

The Great Indian Travel Bazaar has already been cancelled in view of coronavirus. The travel and tourism mart was scheduled to be held from April 19-21 in Jaipur.

India has reported two deaths and 84 cases of coronavirus so far.