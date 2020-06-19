e-paper
25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, total tally rises to 2,127

25 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, total tally rises to 2,127



dehradun Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
One Covid-19 positive case was reported from a private laboratory in the hill state. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
One Covid-19 positive case was reported from a private laboratory in the hill state. Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
         

Uttarakhand reported 25 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Friday, as the total tally in the hill state rose to 2,127.

All the patients have recently returned to the state from Covid-19 hotspots such as Maharashtra and Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and also Haryana and Agra amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the viral outbreak.

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (11), Dehradun (3), Haridwar (7), and Tehri Garhwal (3).

One Covid-19 positive case was reported from a private laboratory in the hill state.

Dehradun has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state at 566, followed by Nainital (353), Tehri Garhwal (321) and Haridwar (253) districts. While Uttarkashi district has reported the lowest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 41.

On Friday, 37 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the viral infection, including Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (3) and Nainital (32) districts.

Altogether, 1,423 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state till Friday.

Uttarakhand has conducted over 53,000 Covid-19 tests, of which the results of more than 4,400 are still pending.

The state has recovery and infection rates at 66.90% and 4.71%, respectively.

The rate of doubling of cases -- based on the last seven days -- stands at 22.02 days in the state.

Uttarakhand has 89 containment zones spread across five districts, including Haridwar (53), Dehradun (22), Tehri Garhwal (10), and two each in Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri Garhwal.

