25 killed in Bihar in lightning strikes; rain brings respite from heat in Delhi, thunderstorm today | Weather updates

In a much-needed respite from the heatwave that hit Delhi earlier this week, the national capital's sky turned cloudy on Thursday, followed by a light drizzle in some parts of the city. Sudden rain at Kartavya Path, India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday, April 10, 2025.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The city, however, touched the 40-degree mark in some places on Thursday. The weather monitoring stations at Ridge and Ayanagar recorded temperatures of 40.9 degree Celsius and 40.2 degree Celsius, respectively, according to the weather department.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.5 notches above the normal.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, which is six notches above the normal. It is also the highest night temperature recorded in April in the last six months, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorm likely on Friday, Saturday

Following Thursday, the IMD has predicted similar weather conditions for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. According to the weather department, the national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky, paired with thunderstorms and light drizzle on April 11 and 12.

For Friday, the weather could lead to falling of trees or branches, leading to minor traffic disruptions. Commuters are advised to be careful on the roads. The weather could also lead to disruption in electricity supply in some parts of Delhi NCR.

People are advised to check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving and stay away from power lines or electrical wires. They are also advised to keep away from water bodies and all the objects that conduct electricity.

On April 13, the sky will likely be cloudy with chances of a light rain, however, without any thunderstorm, followed by two days of mainly clear sky on April 14 and 15.

Weather conditions may take a turn from April 16 as the IMD has predicted strong surface winds during day time for two days in Delhi.

25 dead in lightning strikes, hailstorms in Bihar

The weather turned extreme in several regions of Bihar on Thursday, leading to the deaths of as many as 25 people across the state due to lightning strikes and hailstorms, reported PTI.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), 18 people died in Nalanda, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that over 50 people have died.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences. May God provide strength to the families affected by the disaster in this hour of grief,” he said in the post.

The tragedy on Thursday was preceded by 13 deaths in the state on Wednesday due to lightning strikes.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in some Bihar districts on Friday and Saturday. The districts include - Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna.

With PTI inputs.