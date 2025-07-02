Search
25-year-old held for sexually assaulting teen who consumed acid in Delhi

ByJignasa SinhaJignasa Sinha
Jul 02, 2025 12:44 PM IST

The girl’s mother submitted written complaint at Vasant Kunj South police station against the neighbour

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 19-year-old neighbour, who is currently undergoing treatment after consuming acid at her residence in Delhi’s Rangpuri area two weeks ago, police said.

The girl’s family has alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her with her private photos for two to three years (Representative photo)
The girl’s family has alleged that the accused was blackmailing her with private photos for two to three years, a senior officer said.

“A medico-legal case (MLC) was received on June 18 about the suicide attempt. The investigating officer reached the hospital and found the woman unfit to give a statement. The crime team inspected the scene, and the acid bottle was seized,”deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The girl’s mother submitted a written complaint at the Vasant Kunj South police station against the neighbour, identified as MD Rehaan, for allegedly sexually assaulting her daughter on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her with objectionable pictures.

“The complainant also produced the girl’s mobile phone containing voice recordings supporting the allegations,” Goel said. The recordings found in the girl’s phone corroborated the complainant’s allegations, an officer said.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was in a relationship with the 25-year-old, a neighbour.

The police informed the sub-divisional magistrate of Vasant Vihar and the tehsildar, who also visited Safdarjung Hospital to record the victim’s statement, but she was unfit to provide it.

A case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

The police said Rehaan, who worked as a loader at an airport, was currently unemployed.

