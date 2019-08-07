26-year-old man killed over loud music in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

india

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead after a scuffle over playing loud music during a birthday party at a resort in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district late on Monday, police said on Wednesday.

Jhalawar’s superintendent of police Ram Murti Joshi said the incident occurred late on Monday.

Rishiraj Jindal, an activist of the Bajrang Dal, was partying with 15 to 20 of his friends at the resort in the outskirts of Pirawa town and had come out on the road as they burst firecrackers, Joshi said.

“Some locals living near the resort, including Imran and his three brothers, objected to the loud music and bursting of firecrackers at around 10.30 in the night, which lead to a scuffle with the partying youngsters,” Joshi said.

“Later, Imran went to his house and returned with a gun and opened fire at Rishiraj. He received a bullet injury on his chest and fainted,” the SP said.

Jindal was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. His cousin, who was attending the party, lodged a First Information Report or FIR against Imran and his brothers after the shooting.

The SP said four teams have been sent to different locations to trace the accused, including Imran and his brothers Khalid, Anwar and Manzla. No one has been arrested so far.

Officials said Imran was released from judicial imprisonment after he completed his conviction in a murder case earlier this year. Jindal also had criminal cases against him.

Agitators burnt tyres outside the Pirawa police station on Tuesday and also pelted stones.

