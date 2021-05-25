27 districts in UP to experience heavy rain under Cyclone Yaas impact: Report

At least 27 districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall and storm-like conditions from May 24-28, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Tuesday, quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The district authorities have been asked to make necessary arrangements, Livehindustan reported.

The districts flagged by the weather department are Muradabad, Bijnore, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Kasganj, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Sidharthnagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Sant Kabirbagr and Maharajganj.

The warning has been issued in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, which has intensified and moving towards the eastern coast of the country, according to Livehindustan. The cyclone's impact will be felt in east Indian states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In UP, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow could also witness weather changes due to the cyclone, the report further said.

According to former Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor and climate scientist Dr SN Pandey, the areas in states which will be impacted by the cyclone may witness high wind speeds and rain, Livehindustan reported.

Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, on May 26, the weather department said on Monday.

Anticipating the fury of the storm, Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations including evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels as well as safety of Covid-19 facilities such as oxygen plants, mostly located in eastern India.

At a video conference held with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, besides officials of concerned ministries, the minister said a 24x7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted by them any time for assistance.

A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas.