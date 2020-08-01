e-paper
Home / India News / 27 security personnel among 53 fresh Covid-19 cases in Meghalaya

27 security personnel among 53 fresh Covid-19 cases in Meghalaya

Fifty-three more people, including 27 security personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, raising the state’s tally to 856, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

india Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shillong
Of the fresh cases, 45 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, three from Ri-Bhoi and one each from West Garo, West Jaintia, East Jaintia, West Khasi and South Garo hills, Health Services director Aman War said.
Of the fresh cases, 45 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, three from Ri-Bhoi and one each from West Garo, West Jaintia, East Jaintia, West Khasi and South Garo hills, Health Services director Aman War said.(PTI file photo)
         

Fifty-three more people, including 27 security personnel, tested positive for Covid-19 in Meghalaya, raising the state’s tally to 856, a Health Department official said on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 45 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, three from Ri-Bhoi and one each from West Garo, West Jaintia, East Jaintia, West Khasi and South Garo hills, Health Services director Aman War said.

“Twenty new cases were detected on Friday and 33 were reported on Saturday. Twenty-seven security personnel and three healthcare professionals are among new patients,” he said.

Of the three health staffers, one is a doctor of the Bethany Hospital here and two are employees of the TB Hospital and the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, he said.

Meghalaya now has 631 active Covid-19 patients, and 304 of them are armed forces personnel, War said.

Of the active cases in the state, 527 are in the East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong city is a part.

A total of 220 people have recovered from the disease and five died of it.

The state health department has conducted 36,500 tests for Covid-19 so far, he added.

