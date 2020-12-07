e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease

28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease

Hospital authorities said 345 patients have been admitted with symptoms of epilepsy, seizures, giddiness, vomiting and frothing at the mouth in the last two days.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:23 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh Sunday night.
A woman showing symptoms of epilepsy being taken to a hospital in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh Sunday night.(PTI)
         

Another 28 people suffering from symptoms of a mysterious disease were admitted to the government hospital in Eluru town on Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district in overnight even as chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy flew down to the town to visit the patients.

According to hospital authorities, as many as 345 patients were admitted with symptoms of epilepsy, seizures, giddiness, vomiting and frothing at the mouth in the last two days.

“Since Sunday night, another 28 patients were admitted to the hospital, including five patients on Monday morning. So far, 180 patients were discharged after being treated for symptoms,” the hospital said.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Sridhar from Vidyanagar area of Eluru town succumbed to the mysterious disease on Sunday evening. Though his family members took the body home, the police took it back to the hospital again late in the night for autopsy to find out the actual reason.

tags
top news
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
28 more hospitalised in AP’s Eluru with symptoms of mysterious disease
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
India’s human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
India’s human space flight mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be delayed by a year due to Covid-19
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
PM Modi’s ‘vocal for local tourism’ push at Agra metro project inauguration
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In