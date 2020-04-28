28 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Bengal, 287 containment zones in Kolkata

india

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:37 IST

Twenty eight new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 522, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Tuesday.

There are 697 total coronavirus cases in West Bengal, including 20 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Among the casualties, a senior orthopaedic surgeon succumbed to the highly infectious disease in Kolkata on Monday. The 69-year-old doctor had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, the West Bengal government had released a list, saying four districts, including capital city Kolkata, have been declared as red zones with a maximum number of coronavirus cases amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Kolkata, at least 287 areas have been identified as containment zones.

Besides the capital city, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts have all been declared red zones.

In West Bengal, 11 districts have been identified as orange zones with fewer coronavirus cases, while eight are in the green zone and have no Covid-19 patients, according to a list released by the state government.

South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, West Medinipur, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda are the Bengal districts which are in the orange zone.

The eight districts in the green zone are Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

Sinha further said that in Howrah district there were 56 containment zones, and from 13 of them there has been no new case of the coronavirus infection.

He said if no new case is reported from a zone for at least 21 days, the West Bengal government would announce relaxation of curbs there.