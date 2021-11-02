29 Bengaluru Traffic Police officers face action for violating norms

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru traffic police have initiated action against personnel who are seen violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in traffic enforcement . According to a statement from the department, disciplinary action was taken against 29 traffic police personnel in September for violating towing and other traffic enforcement procedures.

Another eight officers were penalized this past week in October for checking vehicle documents in the absence of any visible traffic violation. In September, among the 29 officers to be punished were 17 police constables, eight head constables, three assistant sub-inspectors, and one police sub-inspector.

As part of the disciplinary action, some officers have been suspended as well, said police. Apart from its own officers, the department has also suspended 32 towing vehicles and have permanently taken eight towing officials off duty.

Joint commissioner of police, traffic, BR Ravikanthe Gowda, said that action was taken based on the complaints that have been received from the public. He also asked commuters to communicate with the higher authorities if any traffic police officer stops them for a random document check.

“We do conduct special drives to collect pending fines from vehicle drivers, but it is conducted during non-peak hours. During these rides, if someone doesn’t have any pending fines they are allowed to go. But if there is any, then the vehicle document verification will take place even if there was no visible traffic violation at that particular time,” Gowda said.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police have decided to impose fines of up to ₹1,000 on those using bluetooth-enabled devices for communication while riding or driving. As per the amended Motor Vehicles Act use of any mobile devices while driving has been brought under the ‘dangerous driving’ category and attracts a fine of up to ₹5,000 or up to one year jail or both.

While police said that use of the mobile devices for navigation will be allowed, Bengaluru traffic police said that using headphones for navigation will be punishable. According to police, the first violation of rule will attract ₹500 fine, while the fine for the second violation will be ₹1,000.