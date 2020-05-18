29 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, wine shops to open Wednesday

india

Kerala reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the highest in two months, even as it announced a series of measures to ease the lockdown including opening of wine shops.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said out of 29 cases 21 had returned from abroad and seven came from other states.

Kerala has recorded 630 cases of Covid-19 so far out of which 130 are active cases. Four have died so far.

With 38 flights from foreign countries and 24 trains from other states scheduled in the next two weeks, the state is bracing for a major surge in Covid-19 cases. Some of Kerala’s worst fears came true last week after the exodus from West Asian countries and other states led to a surge in active cases from 16 to 130. Thousands of others are under observation with some symptoms.

“We have announced some concessions but it doesn’t mean that restrictions are over. We have to keep in mind the rising number of cases,” said Vijayan.

The CM conceded that the rising number of Covid-19 cases was a major concern. In the last five days, 97 cases were reported in the state. Despite this the government announced many steps to ease the lockdown which ends on May 31.

All liquor outlets will be opened from Wednesday and bars hotels will also be allowed to sell alcohol on retail price, for the first time since the lockdown was enforced on March 25. For this virtual queue will be introduced, said the CM. Once a person registers online a particular time will be slotted to the customer. Kerala had earlier refused to open wine shops fearing that it would spark a mad rush during the lockdown.

Many prohibition activists and others have asked the government not to resume the sale of alcohol which is one of the main sources of revenue for the state. The opposition Congress has criticised the move to sell liquor through bars. After the lockdown, the state had reported many suicides over the non-availability of alcohol.

The state will also resume bus services within districts with fares being hiked. For inter-district travel, passes are mandatory and buses will be allowed to carry passengers only half the vehicle’s capacity, Vijayan said.

Similarly auto-rickshaws and taxis will be allowed but with a restricted number of passengers.

In barber shops only cutting of hair will be allowed, no facial or other services. Beauty parlours and spas will not be allowed to open.

Big shopping complexes and mall will remain closed, the CM said. All government offices will remain closed on Saturday and on Sunday a complete lockdown will be in force, he said.