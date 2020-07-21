29-year-old man is Goa’s youngest Covid-19 victim

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:32 IST

A 29-year-old male Covid-19 patient in Goa died of the infection on Monday becoming the youngest victim of the disease in the state, health authorities confirmed.

The patient who was believed to have been ailing with liver and heart issues became the state’s 23rd Covid-19 victim.

Goa has recorded 3,853 cases till date and while the state was recording daily cases in double digits through the month of June, they have since moved to triple digits since the start of July giving a renewed headache to the state that was once credited with keeping the figures low.

Health authorities have expressed concern that manufacturing units located in Goa’s industrial estates have become super spreaders of the disease with a single pharma company contributing 136 positive cases and prompting reprimand from the health secretary.

Covid-19 cases from industrial units also spark fears of the disease spreading in the localities they hail from.

On a positive note, two people above the age of 90 have recovered from the virus and have since been discharged after being in the hospital for 23 days.

“A 90-year old woman who was admitted in a critical condition and, suffering from dementia and malnutrition steadily improved under the able treatment and care of the COVID Hospital doctors and staff,” the state government said in a statement.

She was the second 90-year old to survive after a 91-year-old was cured and discharged a couple of weeks back.

The Mormugao taluka of Goa has been placed under a week-long lockdown even as the rest of the state emerged from a weekend lockdown. Mormugao is the worst affected taluka in the state and accounts for more than one-third of the state’s Covid-19 cases.