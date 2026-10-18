CRPF chief lauds woman personnel for showing ‘resilience’ after being slapped during CJP protest

The chief of the Central Reserved Police Force on Sunday commended a woman CRPF personnel for showing restraint on duty when she was allegedly heckled and assaulted by a woman protester on Friday during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s ‘Lehra Do Tiranaga’ march. Protesters being removed by the police during 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

CRPF director general (DG) GP Singh said the woman officer, who is a top judo practitioner and part of the CRPF’s judo team, displayed “extreme patience, perseverance and resilience” despite being assaulted.

The Delhi Police have already filed an FIR against an unidentified protester who allegedly slapped and assaulted the official near Palika Bazaar, close to Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place on Friday evening during CJP's Tiranga march.

The police on Saturday said that they registered at least three FIRs against protesters for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, taking out a flag march that affected law and order, and obstructing police personnel in the discharge of their duties.

In a post on the incident, the CRPF chief, GP Singh said, “Reference assault on an on-duty CRPF Woman personnel by Anti-Social elements during a public order deployment in Delhi recently. Force leadership has complimented the CRPF personnel involved for showing extreme patience, perseverance and resilience despite being a top judo practitioner and part of CRPF Judo team. We remain committed to peace and order in the country. Lawful action is being taken by jurisdictional police in the matter.”