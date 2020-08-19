e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3.17 crore samples collected for coronavirus testing so far, says ICMR

3.17 crore samples collected for coronavirus testing so far, says ICMR

The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.(Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
         

A total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been collected for Covid-19 testing in India as of Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The figure includes 8,01,518 samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 count reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Covid-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry.

tags
top news
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Sushant’s family on SC verdict: ‘We love our country more than ever’
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
Gujarat ATS arrests man sent by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP’s ex-minister Gordhan Zadafia
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In