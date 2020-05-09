3,655 Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan; 23 in Udaipur

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 16:31 IST

Twenty-three cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the maximum in the state, taking the tally to 3,655, the health department said on Saturday afternoon.

There were 20 Covid-19 cases in the state capital of Jaipur followed by Ajmer with 13. Jodhpur had six, Pali four, Jalore three, Rajsamand and Churu two each and one each in Kota, Barmer, and Dausa, the state health department’s dashboard showed at 2pm.

The highest number of infections in the state are from Jaipur. There are 1169 people, including two Italian citizens, who have been infected in the state capital.

Apart from this, 904 are in Jodhpur (47 of them came from Iran), 233 in Kota, 209 in Ajmer, 136 in Tonk, 119 in Nagaur, 126 in Chittorgarh, 116 in Bharatpur, 66 in Banswara, 59 in Pali, 49 (14 came from Iran) in Jaisalmer. Forty-seven patients have been found in Jhalawar, 42 in Jhunjhunu, 43 in Bhilwara, 38 in Bikaner.

On the other hand, 102 are in Udaipur, 22 in Dausa, 21 in Dholpur, 20 in Alwar, 16 in Churu, 15 in Rajsamand, 11 in Hanumangarh, 9 in Sawaimadhopur, Dungarpur and Sikar, 7 in Jalore, 5 in Karauli, four each in Pratapgarh and Barmer. Two people have been infected in Sirohi, one in Baran.

In Jodhpur, 42 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also contracted the coronavirus disease.

Rajasthan has reported 103 deaths, the maximum in Jaipur, due to Covid-19 so far.

These include 54 in Jaipur (comprising two from UP), 17 in Jodhpur, 10 in Kota, four in Ajmer, two each in Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Nagaur, Sikar and Bharatpur, one each in Karauli, Pratapgarh, Alwar, Bikaner, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk.

With 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 59,662 on Saturday, the Union health ministry data showed.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 and there are 17,847 people who have been cured or discharged or have migrated.