e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

3 adopted girls allege harassment at shelter home, say MP officials

The girls, between 4 and 10 years of age, alleged that a shelter home staffer sexually harassed them, according to an official at the Madhya Pradesh women and child development (WCD) department.

india Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:42 IST
Shruti Tomar
Shruti Tomar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Rewa
On October 26, the department cancelled the registration of NGO Nivedita Kalyan Samiti which had been running Aanchal Shishu Kendra shelter home and adoption centre in Rewa.
On October 26, the department cancelled the registration of NGO Nivedita Kalyan Samiti which had been running Aanchal Shishu Kendra shelter home and adoption centre in Rewa.(HT File)
         

Three girls who were adopted from a Madhya Pradesh shelter home by a US couple have told counsellors in their new home state, California, that they were sexually harassed at the home in Rewa, 536km northeast of Bhopal.

The girls, between 4 and 10 years of age, alleged that a shelter home staffer sexually harassed them, according to an official at the Madhya Pradesh women and child development (WCD) department. On October 26, the department cancelled the registration of NGO Nivedita Kalyan Samiti which had been running Aanchal Shishu Kendra shelter home and adoption centre in Rewa. The department official cited above said the process of shifting the remaining children to a Satna shelter home had begun.

Aanchal Shishu Kendra had been shut. District collector OP Shrivastava said, “The US couple complained that the children adopted by them said, during a counselling session, that they were sexually abused at Aanchal Shishu Kendra in Rewa.” Rewa SP Abid Khan said,“We are recording statements of other shelter home kids to assess the gravity of the charge and we may talk to the kids in the US through video-conferencing.”

The girls also have a brother and all four of them were adopted by the US couple. State WCD department principal secretary Anupam Rajan said, “We have asked authorities in other districts to review and counsel the inmates so that such incidents don’t recur. We are also speaking to the staff.”

Meanwhile, Nivedita Kalyan Samiti official Arunendra Singh denied the allegations. “All allegations are baseless. We will cooperate with the agencies,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

(With inputs from Harendra Singh from Rewa, PTI)

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 03:42 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two union territories
Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two union territories
Envoy’s Arunachal visit shows our support for India’s sovereignty: US
Envoy’s Arunachal visit shows our support for India’s sovereignty: US
Judges’ presser was disturbing: Next CJI
Judges’ presser was disturbing: Next CJI
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Kashmir situation is of ‘profound concern’ to UK: PM Johnson
Kashmir situation is of ‘profound concern’ to UK: PM Johnson
Ind-Ban 1st T20 to go on as per schedule despite poor air quality in Delhi
Ind-Ban 1st T20 to go on as per schedule despite poor air quality in Delhi
Karnataka govt mulls removing Tipu Sultan mention from textbooks
Karnataka govt mulls removing Tipu Sultan mention from textbooks
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News