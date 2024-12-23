3 attending birthday party shot dead at hotel parking in Haryana's Panchkula

Unidentified assailants shot three people, including a woman, dead in the parking lot of a hotel in Haryana's Panchkula. The incident took place on Sunday night, according to the police officials. Police said the trio was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of the hotel. (Representative Image)

The victims of the shooting incident were identified as Vicky and Vipin, both from Delhi, and Nia from Hisar, said Station House Officer, Pinjore, Inspector Sombir, according to PTI.

Police said the trio was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the parking lot of the hotel.

"The three had come to attend a birthday party when the incident took place," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Panchkula, Arvind Kamboj told PTI over phone.

According to the police, Vicky, who was aged around 30, had a criminal background and had some cases registered against him.

"We are scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues," CP Crime added.

The motive behind the killing was not immediately clear. Police have not ruled out the old enmity angle in the case.

Blast in Gurugram pub

The latest case comes just weeks after a low-intensity explosion occurred outside a night club in Sector 29, Gurugram, in the early hours of December 10.

A man, who allegedly hurled the bombs, was caught at the scene, according to the police.

There were no casualties in the incident. A scooter was charred and the bar's signboard was damaged in the incident.

The incident occurred around 5:15 am on December 10 when the accused, identified as Sachin, threw two "sutli bombs" at Human Night Club. He planned to throw two more but was nabbed by the police before he could do so, an officer said.

The accused was reportedly in an inebriated state.

Following instructions from Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora, a bomb disposal team from Gurugram Police was called to the scene. The team inspected the site and recovered two live "sutli bombs" and a country-made weapon from the possession of the accused, the officer said.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also reached the spot. Additionally, teams from the Crime Unit and SWAT of Gurugram Police are investigating the matter.

The accused was held and interrogated by the Crime Branch and STF teams of Gurugram Police.