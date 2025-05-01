3 cops suspended over probe delay in Mangaluru mob lynching case

Three police personnel have been suspended in connection with the alleged delay in investigating the recent "mob lynching" case that occurred on the outskirts of the city, sources said on Thursday. The Karnataka Police has taken action in the Mangaluru mob lynching case(PTI/ Representative)

Mangaluru Rural Police Inspector Shivakumar, Head Constable Chandra P and Constable Ellalinga were suspended on Tuesday night, they added.

The action follows the discovery of a body near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where a group of people had reportedly assaulted a man who allegedly raised provocative slogans while walking across a cricket field during a local tournament around 3 pm on April 27.

The victim was later identified as Ashraf, a resident of Wayanad district in Kerala.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the victim was carrying a gunny bag and was crossing the field when he allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Following this, a group of individuals reportedly attacked him. He was beaten with wooden sticks, kicked, and repeatedly assaulted. Despite attempts by some bystanders to intervene, the assault continued until the man succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

The Mangaluru Rural Police initially detained 25 individuals for questioning, of whom 15 were arrested. Based on further investigation, the number of arrests has since risen to 20.

The suspension of the three police personnel came after widespread criticism over the handling of the case, with several organisations and local Congress leaders urging the government to initiate a thorough probe.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader B Ramanatha Rai on Thursday called on the government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the rising incidents of mob lynching in the coastal parts of Karnataka, particularly in Dakshina Kannada district and Mangaluru city.

He said there is an urgent need for such a step, as the recent mob lynching could escalate into a communal situation.

He noted that every time a lynching occurs, the district plunges into communal tension.

"This is due to widespread suspicion over the investigations—it’s common to both communities. This must be addressed by commissioning a SIT that can quickly and effectively investigate these incidents," Rai said.