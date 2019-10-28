3 dead after heavy rainfall in Nagaland

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:47 IST

Incessant rains and flooding has left three people dead in Nagaland since Saturday even as Dimapur, its commercial capital, remains badly hit, officials said on Monday.

“It has been a very grim scenario in Dimapur. Two people have died of drowning in Dimapur on Sunday and Monday while a landslide in Phek town, on Saturday killed one and injured three persons,” said Johnny Ruangmei, Officer on Special Duty and the head of department, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority.

With the Dhansiri and Chathe rivers in spate, as many as 17 villages in Dimapur have been affected by floods. “Almost 25% of Dimapur is affected,” said Ruangmei, adding that around 240 people have been rescued by teams of the State Disaster Response Force and the Assam Rifles.

“Visited some flood affected areas of Dimapur which are severely affected. Incessant rain has caused flooding and landslide across #Nagaland. @StateDisaster & all concerned agencies are working round-the-clock. I appeal to all to stay safe and lend a helping hand to those in need,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Assam as many as 18,505 people in six districts have been hit by floods till late Sunday.

Districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Hojai are the worst hit due to the floods, while landslides damaged as many as 78 houses in Dima Hasao district.

MS Manivannan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, said Dhansiri and Kopili rivers swelled after incessant rainfall.

Two days ago, excess rains led to the officials releasing water from the reservoirs of the Kopili Hydel Project in Dima Hasao district, according to Manivannan. On Monday morning, while Kopili water levels have stabilized, Dhansiri river is still flowing above the danger mark.

“The situation is under control but it could turn critical in Golaghat for example if water is released from the Doyang Hydro Electric Project in Nagaland,” said MS Manivannan adding that personnel of the National Disaster Response Force have been moved to Golaghat.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 15:46 IST