3 dead, NH blocked as Valley receives heavy rain, snowfall

Three persons were killed while one was injured after heavy rains triggered a mudslide that hit their tent at Awantipora in Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday, adding that parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate snowfall and plains were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions.

“Four persons came under the debris, of which three men succumbed to their injuries. A woman injured in the incident is stable and recuperating at a hospital,” Pulwama deputy commissioner Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary said, adding that a few nomadic families living in tents at Awantipora were hit by a landslide after a bund collapsed due to heavy rains.

Choudhary said the deceased were from Kalakote in Rajouri district, but belonged to different families. He added the administration has shifted other families to safer locations.

Meanwhile, police said they have rescued 30 nomadic families along with their livestock in Pulwama district, following a distress call from the hilly area of Sangarwani.

“Nomadic families comprising more than 200 members along with their livestock were rescued, besides their essential commodities were shifted to the safer place,” a police spokesperson said.

Heavy rains lashed the Union territory while moderate snowfall was witnessed in south and north Kashmir after a fresh western disturbance hit the region on Friday. Parts of the apple town of Shopian also received light to moderate snowfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was also closed for traffic.

“Moderate snow was also observed over Gulmarg, Pahlagam, Shopian,Gurez and Ladakh’s Zojila, Drass, Zanskar, and other higher middle reaches,” said deputy director IMD,Mukhtar Ahmad.

Met office has forecast wet weather in the Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh for the next 24 hours. The authorities have issued an advisory asking people to stay away from water bodies.

Meanwhile, an official of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said the twin tracks of Ban Ganga and Tarakote besides cave shrine witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm. “The yatra remains unaffected. However, chopper service remains suspended because of the inclement weather,” he added.

(With inputs from HTC Jammu)

