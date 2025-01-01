3 including woman injured in Dausa after tiger strays out of Sariska reserve

Bharatpur: Three people were injured on Wednesday morning after a two-year-old tiger, which reportedly strayed from the Sariska Tiger Reserve, attacked them in an agricultural field in the Bandikui area of Dausa, according to a forest official. The woman was at her agricultural farm in Mahukheda village when the tiger attacked her (HT photo)

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said that teams have been deployed to tranquillise the tiger, ST 2302. “The tiger has left the reserve for the first time and was moving around in the Akbarpur range before exiting the reserve,” said Upadhyay..

Pushpendra Sharma, the sarpanch of Mahukheda Panchayat, identified the victims as Uma Mahawar (47), Vinod Meena (45), and Babulal Meena (48).

Following initial treatment at Bandikui Hospital, all three were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further medical attention, said Ajit Uchoi, conservator of the forest department in Dausa.

Uchoi said that the tiger had initially attacked the woman.

“The woman was at her agricultural farm in Mahukheda village when the tiger attacked her. Vinod and Babulal were injured while trying to save Mahawar after hearing her screams,” he said.

A team from the Sariska Tiger Reserve has also joined the rescue operation, which is underway.