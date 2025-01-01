Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 including woman injured in Dausa after tiger strays out of Sariska reserve

BySuresh Foujdar
Jan 01, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said that teams have been deployed to tranquillise the two-year-old tiger, ST 2302

Bharatpur: Three people were injured on Wednesday morning after a two-year-old tiger, which reportedly strayed from the Sariska Tiger Reserve, attacked them in an agricultural field in the Bandikui area of Dausa, according to a forest official.

The woman was at her agricultural farm in Mahukheda village when the tiger attacked her (HT photo)
The woman was at her agricultural farm in Mahukheda village when the tiger attacked her (HT photo)

Chief wildlife warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said that teams have been deployed to tranquillise the tiger, ST 2302. “The tiger has left the reserve for the first time and was moving around in the Akbarpur range before exiting the reserve,” said Upadhyay..

Pushpendra Sharma, the sarpanch of Mahukheda Panchayat, identified the victims as Uma Mahawar (47), Vinod Meena (45), and Babulal Meena (48).

Following initial treatment at Bandikui Hospital, all three were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for further medical attention, said Ajit Uchoi, conservator of the forest department in Dausa.

Uchoi said that the tiger had initially attacked the woman.

Also read: Tigress Zeenat released in Similipal Tiger Reserve after return from Bengal

“The woman was at her agricultural farm in Mahukheda village when the tiger attacked her. Vinod and Babulal were injured while trying to save Mahawar after hearing her screams,” he said.

A team from the Sariska Tiger Reserve has also joined the rescue operation, which is underway.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On