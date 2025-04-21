Menu Explore
3 killed, 12 hurt as truck hits multiple vehicles on highway in Pune

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 11:51 AM IST

The incident took place at 10.20 pm on Sunday at Battery Hill near Bor Ghat.

Three persons were killed and 12 others injured after a truck crashed into five vehicles on the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Lonavla hill station here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The truck apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope.(Representational)
The truck apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope.(Representational)

The incident took place at 10.20 pm on Sunday at Battery Hill near Bor Ghat.

The truck apparently suffered a brake failure while descending a slope. It then ran amok and hit five vehicles, a police official said.

"A 10-year-old girl and her father, who were travelling in a car, and another person died in the accident," Lonavla police station's senior inspector Suhas Jagtap said.

Twelve other persons were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment, he added.

