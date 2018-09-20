3 killed, 55 injured as private bus skids off the road in Chamba

Three people have been killed and 55 injured when a private bus skidded off the road at Luna in tribal Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday.

Deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Koshalya Devi, resident of village Kunr, Bharmour, 65-year-old Makholi Ram, resident of Padar village in Chamba Tehsil and 82-year-old Chatru Ram, resident of village Niyangal, Chamba.

Injured have been admitted to the hospitals at Bharmour and Chamba. Seven seriously injured have been shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.

Accident took place around 30km from Chamba town. The bus was on its way from Palampur to Chhatrari.

“Prima facie the driver lost control while taking a sharp curve,” said Chamba superintendent of police Monika Bhutungru.

She said that the number of casualty could have been high if there was no crash barrier at the site which prevented the bus from plunging into river Ravi.

Villagers started the rescue operation before police team reached the spot.

Chhatrari, a remote village around 50km from Chamba, is located on a hilltop. There are very few number of bus services available to the village.

The road connecting the village is quite treacherous with several hairpin bends and deep gorge on one side.

