3 killed in head-on collision between two cars on highway in Maharashtra's Beed district

PTI | , Mumbai
Feb 01, 2025 11:48 AM IST

Three persons were killed in a collision between two cars on a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar Highway in Kej taluka around 11 pm on Friday, an official said.

He said both cars were severely damaged in the collision at Chandan Savargaon, and efforts were underway to identify the victims, all male.

Two men were killed on the spot, while the third victim was declared dead at a hospital, the official said.

People in the vicinity tried to help the victims and informed the police, he said, adding that a team from Yusuf Wadgaon police station reached the spot, and a probe was underway.

The official said the accident caused traffic congestion on the highway for some time, and the cause of the collision is being investigated.

