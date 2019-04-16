3 Maoists, CRPF trooper killed in Jharkhand encounter

Three suspected Maoists and a jawan of the seventh battalion of CRPF were killed in an encounter between the security personnel and the banned CPI (Maoist) at Bhatakta village in Giridih district on Monday

morning.

Confirming the development, Sanjay A Lathkar, CRPF inspector general, said while three Maoists were neutralised in the encounter, a trooper was

killed in the exchange of

fire.

Officials said the encounter occurred on Monday morning when the security forces were patrolling the area as part of their anti-Maoist operations ahead of elections.

Election in Giridih Lok Sabha seat, over 150km north of state capital Ranchi, is scheduled for May 12.

The CPI (Maoist) has called for a boycott in different parts of the state over the past few days, besides resorting to minor incidents of violence.

Last week, suspected Maoists blew up the forest department’s under-construction building in Chaibasa.

“One AK-47 rifle along with two magazines of AK-47 rifles and two bikes were recovered from the encounter site. The inventory of the seized items is being prepared and the identities of the slain Maoists are being established,” a police official from Giridih said.

CRPF officials said the trooper who died was identified

as Vishwajit Chauhan from Assam.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 04:04 IST