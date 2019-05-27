Today in New Delhi, India
Hearing, speech impaired teenager raped by 3 men, filmed: UP Cops

Police officials said while two of the accused were arrested, one is absconding. The girl has been sent for medical examination.

india Updated: May 27, 2019 13:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
speech impaired teenager,rape,gang rape
The incident came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video on social media.(AFP File Photo)

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s in Rampur district, a hearing and speech impaired 17-year-old girl was gang raped by three men who also filmed the act, police said.

The incident, which took place on May 23, came to light after the accused, who belong to the same village, uploaded the video on social media.

Police officials said while two of the accused were arrested, one is absconding.

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:03 IST

