3 minors gang-rape 6-year-old in Delhi, woman hands over accused son to police

A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three of her neighbours, all of them minors, in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on January 18, police said. The three accused boys are reported to be aged, 10, 13 and 16, and two of them have been apprehended. The three boys, aged between 10 and 16, were known to the girl and used to play with her near her house. (PTI)

The eldest of the three boys has fled to Bihar and efforts are on to nab him, The Times of India reported. The boys were known to her and used to play with her near her house.

Lured and raped on a terrace The girl was reportedly returning from her aunt's place at around 7pm on January 18 when the boys lured her and took her to a terrace where she was raped.

The girl returned home covered in blood and initially told her mother that she had fallen. "When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her," the mother was quoted as saying by the NDTV.

After listening to her daughter's ordeal, she took her to the police station and was then taken for a medical examination.

She alleged that the boys had taken the girl to a terrace of a building and claimed that bloodstains were found there during the probe.

Mother hands over accused son to police The mother of one of the three accused boys, aged 10, stood by the survivor and her family and handed over her son to the police.

"The mother of one of the accused handed her son over to the police herself after seeing my daughter's condition. I want strict punishment for all those responsible," the survivor's mother was quoted as saying.

Pocso against the accused The three accused are facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that the two juveniles who have been apprehended have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board(JJB).

Multiple teams have been formed to locate the absconding juvenile, and CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs are being analysed, police said.