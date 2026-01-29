Black box secured, probe on: Govt replies to Fadnavis's letter on Learjet 45 crash that killed Ajit Pawar

The civil aviation ministry on Thursday replied to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's letter seeking details of the deadly plane crash in Baramati that led to the deaths of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others a day earlier. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays last respects to the mortal remains of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during his funeral at the Vidya Pratishthan ground at Baramati. (PTI)

In its reply, the government said that the black box has been recovered and secured for a detailed analysis. All technical records, operational details, and facts from the accident site are under examination and will help establish the sequence of events and factors that led to the accident, it further said.

Follow live updates on the Baramati plane crash here. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal investigation into the plane crash, the civil aviation ministry said, adding that it will be carried out in a thorough, transparent and time-bound manner. “The ministry is also taking cognizance of your request to consider appropriate measures to prevent recurrence,” the ministry said.

Black Box is one of the most crucial parts of an aircraft which is considered one of the primary clues in cases of plane crashes. According to the World Aviation Flight Academy, it is a “device designed to capture and store important data during flight.”

Ajit Pawar, his security officer Vidip Jadhav, pilot-in-command Captain Sumit Kapur, first officer Captain Shambhavi Pathak and flight attendant Pinky Mali, died in a deadly crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Also Read: Runway not in sight, oh s***, then crash: Blow-by-blow account of what happened on Ajit Pawar's flight Details of the final moments before the plane crash released by the civil aviation ministry later revealed the communication between the flight crew and the air traffic control (ATC) on the ground.

According to the release, the aircraft made two landing attempts in Baramati, which has an “uncontrolled” airport. The ATC there is manned by pilot cadets from two local flying schools on alternate days, an HT report earlier said.

While the crew initially said that the runway was not in sight, visual contact with the runway was later confirmed, following which the plane was granted clearance for landing, the civil aviation ministry release said.

The clearance was granted at 8:43 am and the ATC saw the plane going up in flames just a minute later, the release said.