e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 more Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

3 more Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 15:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Dehradun
Migrants on board buses bound for Uttarakhand, during lockdown.
Migrants on board buses bound for Uttarakhand, during lockdown.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Dehradun district on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 75, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to Covid-19.

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates
FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE Updates
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In