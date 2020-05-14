3 more Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand, state tally reaches 75

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:06 IST

Three more Covid-19 cases have been reported from the Dehradun district on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 75, said the state Health Department.

Out of the 75 cases, 24 patients are active coronavirus cases while 50 patients have recovered from the infection.

As of Thursday, one fatality has been reported due to Covid-19.