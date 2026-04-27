3 of a family shot dead after argument at Bulandshahr gym birthday bash turns ugly

Three members of a councillor’s family were shot dead following a heated argument during a birthday party at a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Sunday. The killings unfolded at RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg during a bash hosted by 33-year-old gym operator Jeetu Saini. (Photo for representation)

The killings unfolded at RJS Fitness Gym on Subhash Marg during a bash hosted by 33-year-old gym operator Jeetu Saini. Several youths had gathered when a dispute broke out around 11pm between Jeetu and Amardeep, 35, cousin of ward 24 councillor Sanjay Saini. The argument escalated with abusive language, drawing in Manish, 32, Amardeep’s brother.

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Jeetu allegedly left the gym, returned with a licensed pistol, and opened fire, police said. He shot Amardeep and Manish at close range; Akash, 19, Sanjay Saini’s nephew, was chased and shot in the head as he tried to flee. All three died on the spot.

Panic gripped the gym as revellers took cover behind equipment. The accused fled after allegedly removing the CCTV DVR to destroy evidence.

An FIR is yet to be filed, but senior officers including deputy inspector general (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani inspected the scene. Superintendent of police (SP), rural, Antriksh Jain has formed teams to hunt the accused.

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Circle officer (CO) Shashank Srivastava said preliminary probe points to alcohol as a factor liquor bottles and cigarettes were recovered. Police are also examining an old rivalry over a Saini Dharamshala and possible political links, as the accused reportedly had ties to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“The birthday dispute appears to be the immediate cause, though the exact motive is under investigation. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused and establish the sequence of events,” DIG Kalanidhi Naithani said.

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The victims were key family earners, relatives said. “Manish is survived by a two-year-old daughter, while Amardeep leaves behind a five-year-old son and an infant daughter. Akash had been looking for a job. The family had also lost another member last year,” Sanjay Saini said.

Over 15 people have been detained for questioning, with nearby CCTV footage under analysis, police added.