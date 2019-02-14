3 Udaipur nursing college students force juniors to drink, undress while ragging; arrested

Three senior students of a nursing college in Rajasthan’s Udaipur have been arrested for forcing four of their juniors to drink alcohol and undress while ragging them for five hours, police said on Thursday.

The arrested students have been identified as Giriraj Changani, 21, Mohit Kumawat, 20, and Udit Kumar Garg, 20. One of the accused is still absconding, according to police.

The four senior students have also been suspended from the college associated with the government-run Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College for six months. A fine of Rs 25,000 has been slapped on each of them.

The first-year students registered a complaint against the second- and third-year students on Wednesday after they were ragged on Monday and a case was lodged at the Bhupalpura Police Station in this regard.

They said the senior students forced them to drink liquor, strip and made to sit naked for hours like a cock.

“Three second-year students have been arrested in the case while a third-year student is on the run,” investigation officer Arjun Singh said.

“One of the victims, a first-year student, informed us that he was sitting along with three of his batchmates at one of the places in Bhupalpura area. Around 6.30pm on Wednesday, one of the seniors came there and asked him to come to a second-year student’s rented house in the same area,” Singh said.

“There were liquor bottles in the room. The first year students were forcefully made to drink liquor. This torture went on for five hours after which the students were let off at 12 midnight.”

The senior students were arrested under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (an illegal act), 342 (wrongful confinement) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 12:19 IST