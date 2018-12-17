3-year-old girl raped by guard in Delhi, minor’s father, locals thrash him

A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her 40-year-old neighbour at his home in west Delhi’s Bindapur on Sunday afternoon. Police said the girl sustained injuries to her private parts and was bleeding profusely when her father found her unconscious at the neighbour’s room.

The incident came exactly six years after the horrific December 16, 2012 gangrape incident that shook the nation.

The accused, a security guard, tried to flee but was nabbed by the girls’ family members and neighbours and thrashed.

The girl as well as the neighbour were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

Delhi Commissioner for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about the rape of the three-year-old and said that the girl’s condition was serious. She visited the hospital to meet the girl and her family members.

The police, however, said the girl had undergone a surgery and was recuperating. They said the girl’s condition was out of danger. Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse visited the hospital to enquire about the girl’s condition.

According to the police, the crime came to their notice around 4pm after the girl’s family called the police control room. The family told police that she had gone out to play around 1pm. When she did not return home till 3.30 pm, her family members panicked and started looking for her.

“The girl’s father went to the neighbour’s room on the ground floor and found his daughter bleeding and unconscious on the floor. The guard then allegedly tried to flee but was overpowered by the girl’s father who also immediately raised an alarm. Some neighbours arrived and they thrashed the guard before handing him over to the police,” said an officer.

