31 new cases push Andaman and Nicobar’s coronavirus tally to 290

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:33 IST

Thirty-one more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union Territory’s caseload to 290 on Sunday, a senior health official said.

One of the new patients had recently returned to the Union Territory while 30 fresh cases were detected during local contact tracing, Health Department Deputy Director Dr Avijit Roy said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 114 while 176 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far, he said.

BJP’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands unit president Ajay Bairagi and a few other party leaders have quarantined themselves after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient, sources said.

The Covid-19 patient, son of a BJP councillor of the Port Blair Municipal Council and a pilot by profession, has a travel history, they said.

He had recently attended a party meeting here along with his father and other BJP leaders including Bairagi, the sources said.

A total of 21,965 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 so far, of which 21,612 reports have been received and 353 are awaited, officials said.