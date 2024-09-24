31-year-old man attacked with acid in city, says police

A 31-year-old man received severe burn injuries after he was attacked with ”bathroom cleaner with acid contents” in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when the victim was walking towards a liquor shop and speaking on his phone (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Girish said that the incident took place on Sunday when the victim, identified as Nagesh Konda from Kalaburagi district, was walking towards a liquor shop and speaking on his phone. Nagesh had been living in the Kamakshipalya area since 2023 and was employed in a factory.

“The incident took place at around 3 pm on Sunday. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and speaking with witnesses to trace the attacker. The safety of the public is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to resolve this case swiftly,” he said.

He further said that the assailant likely approached him from behind and hurled the bathroom cleaner with acid contents at him before fleeing the scene. “Nagesh’s manager rushed him to a nearby hospital, and he was later transferred to Victoria Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment,” he said.

He further said that an investigation has been launched by the Kamakshipalya police station to identify the attacker. A formal complaint has been registered under Section 124(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he added.

The officer further said: “We have seized the plastic bottle used in the attack. If it had been strong acid, the bottle would have melted, so it appears the substance used was a bathroom cleaner. We are investigating the motive behind the attack and are yet to ascertain the identity of the assailant.”

The officer quoted the doctors as stating that the victim’s face and left hand were affected in the attack but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident has sparked concerns in the local community, as it marks the second such attack in Kamakshipalya. On April 28, 2022, a similar attack took place when a man named Naga threw acid on a young woman in broad daylight, leading to widespread public outrage. In that case, the police responded swiftly, arresting the perpetrator soon after the attack.