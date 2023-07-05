34 fall ill after consuming contaminated water in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district: Officials

Bengaluru: The officials said that the water supplied to the villages was contaminated after the supply pipleline was damaged, near Kuppinakere village. (HT Photo)

At least 34 people fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Kudligi taluk of Vijayanagara district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, residents of Badeladuku and Gollarahalli villages suffered from stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea following the consumption of contaminated water.

On Saturday and Sunday, 10 people fell ill, complained of vomiting and diarrhea, and were hospitalised. 24 more people complained of the same symptoms on Monday.

The officials said that the water supplied to the villages was contaminated after the supply pipleline was damaged, near Kuppinakere village.

“The pipeline has been damaged at three to four places near the road pit and embankment next to Kuppinakere village. That’s why Doddagollarhatti village got contaminated water for the past couple of days, and the villagers who drank the water have started vomiting,” a health department official said.

“The taluk administration and local gram panchayat officials and water supply staff are not concerned. They are playing with the health of the villagers,” alleged the villagers of Dodda Gollarhatti.

Taluk in-charge medical officer Dr. Sridhara and district surveyor Dr. Shanmukh Nayak visited the village and reviewed the situation. The damaged pipeline has been repaired, officials said.

Kudligi MLA ST Srinivas also met people who suffered health issues after consuming contaminated water.

This is the seventh such incident in the state since June.

On June 27, more than 54 people fell ill in Imlapura village in Gurmatkal taluk of Yadgir district after consuming contaminated water.